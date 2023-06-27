SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In just a year and a half, four high-profile Minnehaha County cases have ended with a suspect being acquitted of the most severe crimes. This month, a jury found Asher Parks not guilty of murdering 19-year-old Dillion Montileaux-Trevino in 2021.

In February, Ryan Aadland was acquitted of murder and manslaughter in the shooting of Clay Stubbs in 2020. Last October, Marcus Anderson was acquitted of manslaughter in the 2020 death of Jarell King. In March of 2022, Jon Rivera was acquitted of attempted murder.

There is no doubt when it comes to murder cases like the 2021 killing of 19-year-old Dillion Montileaux-Trevino that the stakes are high. There is intense pressure on both the defense and prosecution because the victim’s family is traumatized by their loved one’s death, and the murder charge could lead to the death of yet another person.

Raleigh Hansman is a criminal defense lawyer in Sioux Falls. She believes recent acquittals boil down to the juries.

“To have any idea why we’ve seen a few, what would seem to be extra acquittals lately, no, it just comes down to the evidence that was put before the jury, the deliberations and decision of those 12 individuals,” said Hansman.

Attorney General Marty Jackley agrees; as a longtime prosecutor, he says every case is unique.

“Overall, it’s just a case-by-case circumstance, and every once in a while, you will have a string of certain cases perhaps they needed to be brought they need to be put in front of a jury which is what our system is, and then the jury speaks, and we respect that,” said Jackley.

A rise in self-defense claims could be on the horizon in South Dakota thanks to the legislature. South Dakota’s two-year-old “stand your ground” law removes the traditional duty to retreat before using deadly force in self-defense.

“Yes, self-defense is going to be, you are going to hear a lot more about it there is a lot more that has to be done by both the defense attorneys, if they are raising self-defense or their client is raising self-defense as an actual defense and then the state having to handle a self-defense affirmative defense in the courtroom,” said Hansman.

Both doubt the stand-your-ground law will result in a significant rise in acquittals, but it will change how prosecutors and defense attorneys approach their cases in the future.