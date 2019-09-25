After tragedy, Woonsocket students hope four-way stop sign saves lives

A four-way stop doesn’t seem special, but it’s honoring the memory of three beloved students. Their friends hope it will also save lives. Woonsocket High School students traveled to Pierre for an emotional day at the Department of Transportation.

Earlier this month, 15-year-old Jordan Klich, his 14-year-old brother, Dylan, and 14-year-old Kristian Kesary died when their car collided with an SUV and another vehicle on Highway 37. The driver of their car survived the crash. Last week, classmates said goodbye to their friends in a joint funeral. As you can imagine, the emotion is still raw for the students, including Megan Linke

“It was definitely one of the hardest times of my life,” Linke said.

Linke and fellow students are channeling that pain into action. Woonsocket students advocated changing the two-way stop at the intersection of Highways 34 and 37, into a four-way stop. It worked. Governor Kristi Noem and the Department of Transportation are putting in the new signs with flashing red lights. Advanced warning signs, rumble strips, and painted stop bars will also be installed to warn drivers. On Wednesday, the students are in Pierre to say thank you.

“We are humbled we get to come up here and do this. But also, at the same time, I think even a little excited to just get up here and be able to speak up, be able to make a change in our state,” Linke said.

The DOT says it is also looking at lowering the speed limit as drivers approach the intersection.