After massive fire in Hot Springs, community feels optimistic

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — It’s been a long week for several businesses in Hot Springs as they start to clean up after a devastating fire that destroyed several businesses.

On Monday night of this week, four businesses here in downtown Hot Springs were destroyed in a fire, including, the China Buffet, the Vault Restaurant, Gus’ Best Ice Cream, and Heartsong Quilts.

“I was home in bed, my son called me and was down getting files out of the office. Then, the chief of police called me about 3 in the morning and told me that my building had not really been affected much,” Ortner said.

Mike Ortner runs a law office with his son in downtown Hot Springs, just a building away from the fire.

“I think the basic community was really shocked by that. Very disappointed in the loss of these businesses,” Ortner said.

Hot Springs Mayor George Kotti says while it has been a tough week, the community is feeling optimistic.

“In particular, the owner of The Vault is starting to think about rebuilding and operating in some maybe perhaps some interim locations,” Mayor Kotti said.

Kotti says the businesses are very grateful for everyone who helped put out the fire.

Right now, the city is looking forward to getting main street back in operation.

“And so really when we look ahead, we think having a fancy new building where we see a pile of ashes, will be something that will really fit in,” Mayor Kotti said.

“I don’t know but I’ll tell you this, if there is anything that I can do or some of the other businesses can do to help them out with that we will do everything we could,” Otner said.

The mayor says the state Department of Labor is helping employees who can’t work because of the fire.