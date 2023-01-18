SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A bridge project in downtown Sioux Falls had the attention of city councilors Tuesday night as they voted to award a bid that is nearly double the original estimate.

In a 6-2 vote, the council voted to approve a lone $21.8 million bid from a local contractor, which is far more than the original $11.9 million estimate.

There was a lot of discussion about the Sixth Street bridge (Unity Bridge) project that was ultimately approved. However, some councilors were not happy they had to vote on it so soon after only hearing about it this past Friday. But now the project will move forward and you could start seeing some changes in the area as early as next month.

“Unity Bridge” rendering, City of Sioux Falls

After receiving a bid just before Christmas, the process of getting all the information together and out to city councilors was not easy, according to director of public works Mark Cotter.

“We certainly took away from the council last night that it was a lot for them to evaluate in just such a short time, and I can appreciate their concern and we’ll certainly learn from that going forward,” he said.

“There’s a possibility we could have gotten this important priority project done perhaps at a lower price. I’m not sure that’s true. Of course, we don’t know what’s going on with inflation. It could go up. Ultimately, I would have liked to have more time,” councilor David Barranco said.

“Did we have weeks to look at it and to sleep on it? Really, no, we didn’t, but a lot of decisions we make as city councilors, we’re never going to have all the details of the situation, so you have to go with your instinct,” council chair Curt Soehl said.

Regardless of the cost, work will get done to the bridge and adjacent road.

“The last report said don’t put any more money into preserving this, program it for replacement. So that’s where we’re at. It needs to be replaced,” Cotter said.

Now that that project bid has been approved, what’s next?

“Once we get through the contracting, the road will get closed, we’ll get the temporary access built on the north side of the road so LSS (Lutheran Social Services) and Cherapa have good access. The causeway with culverts in the river will get placed and the bridge will come out,” he said.

Other work will include a large bore through quartzite underneath the railroad tracks for utilities. The plan also focuses on foot traffic and safety, as well as getting enough fire suppression lines to new nearby developments.

“It’ll be a long protracted process to see this type of a bridge built, but ultimately we hope we got a 75 to 100 year design and decision that was made [Tuesday] night,” Cotter said.

The single bid comes from local contractor Journey Construction. Journey is also building Cherapa II just off of 6th Street, so Cotter says the coordination should be seamless.

“We’re at the mercy of contractor availability, capacity and expertise. We’re fortunate that we got one bid with this type of a project,” he said.

KELOLAND News also reached out to Cherapa Place developer Pendar Properties, and they provided the following statement:

“We can’t thank our city leaders and council enough for their continued efforts to support development of our downtown core. We understand, intimately, that there are many hurdles to jump when building and re-building infrastructure. And this was a big one. We’ve always believed in the power of public/private partnerships. Big things wouldn’t be happening without the visionary spirit and risk averse nature of the private side and the cooperation and commitment from the public side. Thank you for carrying through and believing in the future our great city.”

—Anne Haber & Jeff Scherschligt, Pendar Properties (Developers of Cherapa Place)