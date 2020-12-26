After an impressive stretch of games, what’s next for the Sanford Pentagon?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sanford Pentagon wrapped up an impressive four-week stretch of basketball over the weekend, so what’s next for the hoops hotspot.

The Sanford Pentagon has hosted 22 division one basketball games since Thanksgiving week.

“We’re very pleased with the effort. I’m very proud of what we were able to accomplish out here, and the team really came together and pulled off some incredible events under some very unique and difficult circumstances,” Vice-President of Operations Jesse Smith said.

The final contest featured top-ranked Gonzaga and number three Iowa.

“Anytime you can get that type of a matchup, those level of teams playing each other, creates a lot of excitement,” Smith said.

Fans weren’t allowed at the game, but Smith strives to bring back more of the nation’s top teams.

“I hope that we can replicate something like that in the future for the fans in this region, for our suite holders, and just for NCAA basketball in general,” Smith said.

The run of marquee matchups is over, but something big is in the works.

“We’re actively engaged in conversation with several conferences talking about the what-if scenarios or the backup scenarios for conference tournaments to make sure that teams are able to get their conference tournaments in and qualify for the NCAA Tournament,” Smith said.

The wish list doesn’t end there.

“We really want to make a concerted effort to put together a really good schedule for ’21, and that would include the second iteration of the Crossover Classic,” Smith said.

The venue’s bottom line has taken a hit with the current lack of fans, but Smith says the games will go on.

“We’ve certainly felt the impact of not being able to have fans, not having the food and beverage component, but this is something we’re committed to, this is something that Sanford Health is committed to. This is a benefit for the community and we’re going to stand behind it and continue to invest and make sure that it’s successful,” Smith said.

The Pentagon is hosting high school basketball events in late December and early January. The venue may follow the Activities Association’s lead on whether to allow fans, but a final decision has yet to be made.