After 150 years, First United Methodist Church welcomes first female pastor

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As the calendar year enters its final week, a Sioux Falls church is celebrating a major milestone.

First United Methodist Church has been at its current location on South Spring Avenue since 1913, but started inside the walls of Fort Dakota in 1871. 150 years later, the church with a long and storied history has its first female senior pastor in Reverend Sara Nelson.

“I’m still getting to know people but people have been so warm and kind and generous with their time. It’s just been wonderful to build those relationships with the folks within the congregation and within the community as well,” Reverend Nelson said.

“Pastor Sara has brought a new energy to this congregation and I’ve been getting a lot of meaning from her sermons,” Lynne Jones said.

