SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Republican Senator Mike Rounds of South Dakota is working with Democratic Senator Tina Smith from Minnesota to improve access to affordable homes.

Both senators say a lack of affordable homes is making it hard for rural communities to attract news businesses and residents. The Rural Housing Service Reform Act focuses on modernizing several housing and mortgage programs within the USDA.

Rounds and Smith say this legislation would be the most significant Rural Housing Service reform in years.