Aerial video shows extensive storm damage in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – KELOLAND News has obtained the first aerial video of the damage across the City of Sioux Falls.

You can see the roof missing on part of Avera’s Behavioral Health and Heart Hospital buildings near 69th Street and Louise Avenue.

You can also see Advance Auto Parts and Plaza 41, where the tornado appears to have touched down in the middle of the buildings. There is extensive damage to Pizza Ranch, The Original Pancake House and Tuesday Morning.

Dan Donohue, who represents the ownership group of Plaza 41, tells KELOLAND News that structural engineers are coming in over the next few days to assess the damage and decide what to do from there.