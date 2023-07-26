SIOUX FALLS, S.D (KELO) — After the USA Gymnastics sex scandal came to light in 2017, Congress passed the Safe Sport Authorization Act. It requires sports organizations to establish appropriate procedures and training between coaches and athletes.

Sarah Jennings has been a team manager at Dakota Alliance Soccer Club and a member of the US Soccer Board of Directors for several years. In that time she has completed several SafeSport trainings.

“It really is a platform to ensure that anyone who is coming in contact with youth as part of a sports program has the proper training, to prevent, identify, and then report any sort of abuses or situations that seem to be a little off to make sure that our kids are protected,” Jennings said.

Jenning’s daughter, Cassidy, has been playing soccer since she was four. When she turned 18, she also took the training.

“It focuses on recognizing when there’s some sort of misconduct going on. It focuses on how to address that misconduct. So where to report it, how to deal with it internally, like, you know, within your team and everything, and then when to go bigger and get the authorities involved in everything like that,” Cassidy said.

Sarah says she appreciates this resource as a mom of two and a manager of Youth Soccer.

“You want to make sure that they are again- when I send my kids to go play sports, that they’re in a safe environment. And so getting the opportunity to be on the national board and have the possibility to help strengthen this program, the Safe Sports Program is something that I really feel strongly about,” Sarah said.

SafeSport expands beyond soccer, helping bring awareness and advocate for all athletes.

Jennings says she and others are working with Congress to expand and strengthen the trainings and education with SafeSport.