SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – As Senate Bill 46 made its way through Pierre, it gained a lot of national attention. Opponents say it targets transgender girls by banning them from playing in the same sports as other girls. The Trevor Project says this is the first anti-trans bill to be signed into law in 2022 across the country.

“That this bill has passed and is going to be signed into law is shameful and it just really only reinforces the incorrect notion that transgender students are not entitled to the same dignity and respect as all students,” Janna Farley, Communications Director with the ACLU of South Dakota said. “So of course, we’re very disappointed.”

“We’re devastated that one of these bills has been signed into law,” Susan Williams, Executive Director of the Transformation Project Advocacy Network, said. “We’ve been fighting for eight years against anti-trans legislation and this needs to stop. These kids are hurting. It affects every single transgender person in the state, whether or not they play sports.”

The ACLU of South Dakota and the Transformation Project Advocacy Network have been fighting this bill since it was introduced. But just because it now has the governor’s signature, doesn’t mean the fight is over.

“The ACLU of South Dakota’s commitment to ensuring that transgender South Dakotans can live openly, without discrimination, remains strong,” Farley said. “And we are currently weighing all of the options to ensure that the constitutional rights of transgender women and girls in South Dakota are upheld.”

Both organizations are also continuing to fight House Bill 1005, which passed out of the House this week. That bill would restrict transgender youth from using bathrooms and showers associated with their gender identity.

“I would call on those legislators to do no more harm,” Williams said. “These legislators, some of them have met transgender kids, have sat and visited with them, they’ve heard them testify against these bills. Take their stories and take their personal experience and listen. Stop the attacks. Stop the bills. It’s time to be done.”

Advocacy groups and resources for transgender South Dakotans:

Support hotlines: