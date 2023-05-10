SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Take a look at the day’s top stories First@4 for Tuesday, May 9.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

A local advocacy group is seeking a temporary restraining order and injunction against a recent county rule regarding petition circulation.

A place for homeless Veterans to get back on their feet is becoming a reality in northwest Sioux Falls. The first five of the more than two dozen tiny homes are complete. The idea is to get homeless Veterans off the streets and on a path to a stable life.

This afternoon has seen temperatures in the 70s near 80°. Winds are staying light through this evening into tonight. There is thicker cloud cover in eastern KELOLAND. We will watch the cloud cover as we head through this evening.

Missouri lawmakers approved bills Wednesday to ban gender-affirming health care for minors, and prevent transgender girls and women from participating on female sports teams, sending their bills to the Republican governor as the state’s largest city moved to defy the state.

With the proliferation of legal wagering in the United States over the past five years, it wasn’t a question of if but when a college sports gambling scandal would become public.

Dordt University announced they will be adding men’s and women’s swimming beginning in Fall 2024.

Tuition at Minnesota’s public colleges could soon be free to residents whose families earn less than $80 thousand dollars annually.

The late pop superstar Prince is being honored in Minnesota as the state renames a seven-mile stretch of highway after him, one that runs past his Paisley Park home and recording studio.

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.