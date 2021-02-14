Advice on that crazy little thing called love

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – It’s Valentine’s Day, so we sought out the wisdom of some residents at Avera Prince of Peace Retirement Community in Sioux Falls to hear what love is to them.

Lauren Soulek: So I just have a simple question for you: what is love?

“Well, not to be hateful. To like everybody because everybody’s got something good in them,” Lorraine Augspurger said.

“It’s my children. I have six that I gave birth to, three stepchildren and a foster daughter so that’s like ten and I wouldn’t know what to do without them. God knew what he was doing when he sent me every one of them,” Pat Darger said.

“Caring for each other. Taking care of each other, happily,” Elaine Wingert said.

“Yes, by all means,” Ronald Wingert said.

Lorraine Augspurger would have celebrated her 75th wedding anniversary on Valentine’s Day.

“But we only made it to 58. However, we dated for five years because that was during World War II. So, he was in my life for 63 years. I had a wonderful husband,” she said.

Pat Darger was married twice in her life.

“My second wedding anniversary was Valentine’s Day. I was surely in love with both of them,” Darger said.

Elaine and Ronald Wingert have been married for 66 and a half years. They are considered the ‘love couple’ at Prince of Peace because they take two walks around the building each day while holding hands.

“I use her for a cane,” Ronald Wingert said.

“We walk together. We don’t know who’s holding who up,” Elaine Wingert said.

Lauren Soulek: So what advice would you have for young people and their relationships these days?

“Work it out,” Elaine Wingert said.

“That’s right,” Ronald Wingert said,

“Don’t argue. If you feel like it, just keep it to yourself and after a while, it will be nothing,” Augspurger said.

“I think they need to be good friends first before they decide they’re in love and ready to get married. You need to be friends and that you can trust each other. You have to trust,” Darger said.

Advice for a lifetime of love.