SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – It’s already been quite the winter, and the season isn’t over yet. Intense wind chills, grey days that seem to barely have any sunlight and snowstorms can all add up and take a toll on our mental health.

Terri Harmelink of Sioux Falls is done with this cold.

“I’m tired of winter,” Harmelink said. “Yep, we’re ready for warmer weather.”

She’s far from alone these days. However this cold, snow and ice makes you feel, we can still count on days becoming longer and spring eventually arriving.

“The only thing we can ever count on is there will be change,” mental health therapist Karla Salem said.

In the meantime, while we still have to trudge through these drifts and bundle up when we head outside, Salem recommends activity.

“The thing to do then is to kind of force yourself to socialize. Go out even if you’re kind of, talk yourself out of it,” Salem said. “Make sure you get some fresh air. You go outside and even when it’s seven below zero, if you have a dog, that’s perfect because you have to take your dog out. So getting some fresh air, getting some exercise.”

Salem says sunlight impacts brain chemistry which influences how we feel. This time of year already has less sunlight. And with plans sometimes in limbo because of heavy weather, Salem says being proactive will serve us well.

“I think it’s good to really be as flexible as possible during the winter around here just because of the weather, but always have kind of like a little list of things that you could do in place,” Salem said.

And eventually, it will be warmer outside. Spring really is approaching.

“Me and my husband and our kids are just looking forward to being able to be outside more,” Harmelink said.