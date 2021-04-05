Adults charged with child abuse after child found in car with drugs, police said

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two Sioux Falls adults were charged with abuse and cruelty to a minor under 7 for an April 4 incident, Sioux Falls Police said today.

Charles Kendrick Williams, Jr., 23, and Nicole Daniel Ross, 21, were under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol inside a parked car and a 2-year-old was in the vehicle in an incident reported at 10:40 p.m. Sunday near 41st Street and Louise Avenue, Police said.

Williams was also charged with DWI, open container, possession of a small amount of a marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest, police said. He had unrelated arrest warrants.

