Adulting 101 program helps students prepare for life after college

MADISON, S.D. (KELO) — It won’t be long before college students wrap up the spring semester, and for some, that means it’s time for the next chapter in life.

Bethany Cable’s time at Dakota State University is winding down.

The computer science major graduates this spring.

“I know how to do a lot of things as a person who could live on her own and be out in the real world, but as a college student it’s still kind of nerve-racking moving out into the real world for your first time after being done with school completely,” DSU student Bethany Cable said.

Fortunately, a program offered by the university is helping ease some of that nervousness.

It’s called Adulting 101, and it covers a variety of topics including finances, resumes, networking, even dinner etiquette.

“Let’s talk about interviewing over a dinner. How intimidating can that be? Talking to customers, clients over a lunch or over a cup of coffee,” DSU director of career and professional development Deb Roach said.

The purpose of the program is to prepare students for life after college.

“I think career readiness is something we’re going to hear more and more about as we move forward. I’m in higher education, so obviously, academics are extremely important, but we’re looking outside of the classroom and looking at what else does a student need to learn or be exposed to be successful when they graduate,” Roach said.

While Cable says she’s already been preparing in some of these areas, the program is eye-opening.

“It’s made me realize, ‘Hey, I have some habits that I shouldn’t have when it comes to money or maybe saving money or spending money where it doesn’t need to be spent. I’ve also learned that I have skills that I didn’t realize I had, and I realized just how much I have been underselling myself in my resume,” Cable said.

Cable thinks Adulting 101 will help in her journey after college.

DSU held its first Adulting 101 series in the spring of 2020, but it had to be cut short because of COVID-19.

The program is for juniors and seniors.