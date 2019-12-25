Adult Diversion Program having success in Brookings

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) – While it’s no secret college students drink, some of those students may find themselves facing a minor consumption charge.

Earlier this year, KELOLAND News explained how the Brookings County State’s Attorney Office rolled out an adult diversion program to help get that charge off an offender’s record.

A minor consumption charge can have a lasting effect on a person’s record.

“The problem was, as they graduated or progressed in school, they still had this criminal conviction on their record, and so after taking office, I thought about this and is there a better way to handle these types of offenses,” Brookings County State’s Attorney Dan Nelson said.

That led to the Brookings County States Attorney’s Office to start an adult diversion program to help 18-to 20-year-olds who are facing that charge.

Brookings County State’s Attorney Dan Nelson says the requirements include a class at East Central Behavioral Health and 10 hours of community service. He says they’ve seen a 90% completion rate in the program.

“That’s showing us that the individuals who are signing up and voluntarily completing the diversion program, these are successful students, these are motivated individuals who realize that they made a mistake but they don’t want that mistake to cause hardship as they move into their future career,” Nelson said.

Randy Grimsley is the general manager for the Habitat for Humanity Restore and says its benefited from over 300 hours of community service.

“It’s a lot of younger people who aren’t even from the area, so we are able to show them a different side of Brookings than what they are used to, we are able to get them integrated into charity work and working with other people in a different way, we’ve had some of them come back afterwards, when their program is completed, and want to continue to help us because they get invested in it,” said Randy Grimsley, the general manager for Habitat for Humanity Restore.

Making this a program helping young adults and also helping the community.

“It allows us to free up our workers who are there full time, in order to take on other tasks, these folks are able to come in, so it’s a mutual benefit,” Grimsley said.

Nelson says through the program, participants have completed over 1,000 hours of community service hours.