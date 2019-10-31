Adult and child killed in Wagner home explosion

WAGNER, S.D. (KELO) – Two people are dead and two others are hurt following an explosion in Wagner.

It happened Wednesday afternoon one mile north of town at a home that’s part of tribal housing.

Authorities confirmed the deaths were an adult and a child Thursday morning. The two people who are hurt were airlifted to Sioux Falls; one of them is said to have serious injuries.

Yankton Sioux Tribal Police, South Dakota Fire Marshal and ATF are all playing roles in the investigation.

At this point, authorities aren’t commenting on the possible cause of the explosion.

Yankton Sioux Tribal Police Chief Willard Bruguier Junior is asking that people stay away from the scene until the work is complete.