SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Hundreds of pets are looking for their fur-ever homes at the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society. Right now a special event is going on to help make those adoptions easier.

Stop by the humane society and you may just find a new best friend.

Pets needing a new home, do come with an adoption fee.

But an event going on right now is making it easier for potential pet owners to take their furry friend home.

“Bissell is actually sponsoring this adoption event, they are helping us by reducing our adoption fees,” front office lead, Emily Adkins said. “Dogs are $25 and cats are $5.”

While these events happen a few times a year, she says about 10 to 15 pets are adopted each day during an event.

“Typically it’s only like a week and a half to two weeks, but this time they are doing it for three weeks,” Adkins said. “By extending the event it helps get those animals out faster so there’s more room.”

The Empty the Shelters adoption event goes through July 30th. So far about 40 cats and 30 dogs have been adopted.

“It is coming at a good time because usually at this time of year we are seeing our most animals coming into the shelter, you see puppies, you see kittens, animals that aren’t spayed and neutered, and they’re having litters, and those litters are taking up a lot of room,” Adkins said.

A way to help Fido and felines find a fur-ever home.

“I’ve had people come up and hug me and it’s just such a good feeling when people, giving them a little bit of wiggle room as far as pricing on the animals, that goes a long way,” Adkins said.

If you’re interested in adopting you must go online and fill out pre-screening paperwork. The humane society will then call you once you’ve been approved. We’ve provided more information here.