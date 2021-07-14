Adoption complete for KELOLAND’s Bridget Bennett & husband Jason

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s a big day for KELOLAND’s Bridget Bennett and her family. Today she legally became a mother for the 3rd time.

Bridget and her husband Jason officially and legally became the proud parents of 10-month-old Levi, who’ve they’ve cared for since his birth.

Before the judge arrived, Levi entertained his audience of friends and family with smiles and laughter. And like mom he showed he just can’t resist a microphone.

Then it was time to get down to business with the legal papers; Jason and Bridget answered questions under oath.

“Do you desire to adopt Levi as your own child,” asked Lawyer Dean Hammer

“I do!” Replied Bridget to the first of many questions.

KELOLAND News was allowed into the courtroom by Judge John Pekas.

“OK, I just signed the order of adoption declaring that now Levi Emmanuel Bennett can go home with the Bennett’s,” said Pekas.

Bridget and Jason say because this is an open adoption Levi’s biological family has become part of their adopted family.

Bridget is a big supporter of adoption.

“Adoption is born out of brokenness there is a sadness to adoption, there is a family that is recognizing that we can’t raise this baby, but the beautiful part of it and beautiful part of our story is when Levi’s birth mom was just 8 weeks pregnant she looked through all these families and she chose us, it’s an honor,” said Bridget.

Jason says the adoption process can be long, but worth it.

“Finally being the day that things are finalized it feels great,” he said. “He’s just a fun kid got tons of personality. He loves his big brother and sister, he’s getting really close to walking, but just tons of personality, big smiles just lots of fun,” said Jason.

Levi’s big brother and sister are excited too.

“On paper the legal system has caught up to where our hearts already are and have been for the last 11 months and more but to have it official and to have this whole legal process done is just such a huge relief,” said Bridget.

“Just knowing that there are kids out there that need forever families and being able to be a part of that and not just for Levi but for his family as well, we’ve been connected with them and that’s just a great opportunity to be closer with them as well,” said Jason.