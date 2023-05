RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Rapid City is putting out a call to help keep parks clean.

Residents and organizations can participate in the City’s Adopt-A-Park Program.

Most City parks are available for adoption — tasks include picking up trash and debris, raking and sweeping parking lots, sidewalks and shelters.

You may also be asked to cut and remove weeds, paint, clean out barbecue pits and other projects.