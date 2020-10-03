Adopt-A-Lake program aimed to keep South Dakota areas around lakes and rivers clean

LAKE VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) – More people may be looking for outdoor activities where they are able to social distance due to COVID-19. A popular option for some is heading to lakes. But those extra visitors are not doing a good job of picking up.

Andy Gibson has lived along Lake Vermillion for about two years.

While he enjoys this great view, he doesn’t like the trash some people are leaving behind.

“I think it’s unfortunate that people have to throw their trash on the ground anyways, we’ve seen several people down at the beach with their kids and throwing cigarette butts on the beach, and leaving trash there,” lives along Lake Vermillion, Andy Gibson said.

Groups now have a chance to volunteer to clean up some of the areas along the lakes and rivers through the Adopt-A-Lake program.

“Essentially we are looking to engage them in the cleanup in some of our access areas, whether it’s a public access area or with non meandered waters, where private land owners are allowing the public to access some of those sites for fishing and so forth,” regional supervisor, South Dakota Game Fish & Parks, Emmett Keyser said.

Anyone can volunteer.

“Some of our folks that are looking for a volunteer project, whether it’s a Boy Scout group or a 4-H group, some of our public service clubs in our community and throughout the state,” Keyser said.

Keeping it clean for everyone who wants to enjoy the South Dakota outdoors.

“We just appreciate the public’s interest in these kinds of programs, really helps sort of cement our relationship with landowners and other folks that live around the lake bodies,” Keyser said.

“I think it’s awesome there’s other people that want to help come clean up,” Gibson said.

Dakota Trout Unlimited is hosting an Adopt-a-Lake cleanup event at Lake Vermillion on Saturday. The event starts at 9 a.m. at the west boat ramp.