HURON, S.D. (KELO) — People in Huron are getting the chance to help keep the State Fairgrounds beautiful.

There are many beautiful areas around the South Dakota State Fairgrounds, including several flower gardens. This year, people are getting the chance to use their green thumbs and help out with the flowers.

“People in the community, they really pay attention to these gardens and they call us several times during the year to say ‘hey they are looking great’ or to give us other ideas,” said Paula Mom, facility rental coordinator for the South Dakota State Fair.

There are five different gardens throughout the South Dakota State Fairgrounds, all of which will be taken care of by community members.

“They will be responsible for just the general TLC, needs dead heading and so everyone will basically start on that within the next two weeks and we will add some flowers throughout the year,” said Mom.

This area will be cared for by the Huron Area Master Gardeners

“We love planting, most of us from when we were very little and we just decided when we were contacted about helping out around here, the fair has always been a huge aspect for Huron and for the community and we jumped at the chance,” said Kelsey Schnetzer, member of the Huron Area Master Gardeners.

It may be a little early to start caring for the gardens, but they are ready for the time to come. All of the gardens have already been adopted for this year.

“It was heartwarming,” said Mom. ‘I’ve been a part of the community, I volunteer and things like that too, but this really was an opening eye experience at the amount of people that want to come take care of the gardens.”

Getting their hands dirty to keep a Huron staple looking beautiful.

“They add life, they add beauty and joy to everyone that comes around,” said Schnetzer.

While all the gardens may be spoken for, there are still several ways you can help around the state fairgrounds.