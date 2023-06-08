SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) –The Human Rights Campaign declared a state of emergency for the LGBTQ plus community in the United States, earlier this week. This comes as Sioux Falls Pride is preparing for its Parade and Festival on Saturday.

This weekend will bring the 2023 Pride Parade and Festival to Downtown Sioux Falls…

“We’re really excited to host it and we’re really excited to have everybody come and enjoy themselves and be a part of something that we really think is a great asset for the community,” said Cody Ingle, Secretary for Sioux Falls Pride.

Sioux Falls Pride will have private security and host the Festival on private property.

“We really trust our security that we hire, we really trust the Sioux Falls Police Department, they’ve always done a really great job of, of being there for us and being there to help ensure that everything goes smoothly and that everything is as safe as possible,” Ingle said.

The Sioux Falls Police Department will have additional officers to monitor the Parade. While they are not expecting any issues during the event, Public Information Officer Sam Clemens says they are prepared.

“We haven’t heard of any potential problems. But all the officers are aware of the event that’s going on. And certainly there’ll be an extra heightened sense just to make sure that the event goes without any issue,” Clemens said.

Samantha Chapman with the ACLU of South Dakota says the political landscape across the country has made this year different than others.

“Pride is celebrated every year. This isn’t new, relatively, but this level of hostility and outrage towards pride festivals is new,” said Samantha Chapman, advocacy manager for the ACLU of South Dakota.

Regardless, Ingle says he does not expect that to deter people from attending the event.

‘It’s going to be really safe. And I want to also stress family friendly event that day, being able to bring the entire family together, especially for the LGBTQ plus community and LGBTQ plus families, we think is really important,” Ingle said.

The Sioux Falls Pride Parade starts at 10 a.m. this Saturday at the intersection of 8th Street and Main Avenue and ends at 8th and Railroad.

The festival will follow immediately after the parade at 8th and Railroad Center and is set to last from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.