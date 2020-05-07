Breaking News
COVID-19 update: South Dakota death toll up to 31, active cases at 846 as 698 new test results announced
Live Now
WATCH LIVE at 1:15 p.m. CT: Gov. Kristi Noem COVID-19 update

Additional 3,756 initial unemployment claims processed, continued claims at 22,707

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Since the coronavirus pandemic started, South Dakota has processed more than 30,000 unemployment claims and an additional 3,756 new claims were announced Thursday by the South Dakota Department of Labor and Regulation. 

This week’s numbers are a decrease of 1,779. Last week, 5,535 claims were processed. 

The latest number of continued claims is 22,707 for the week ending April 18. This indicates the number of unemployed workers eligible for and receiving benefits after their initial claim.

A total of $5 million was paid out in state benefits, while an additional $11.8 million was paid out in a federal program. 

“Claimants who are recalled after being laid off due to COVID-19 and refuse to return to work will no longer be eligible for unemployment benefits. Being uncomfortable about returning to work when recalled is not an acceptable circumstance to decline work,” Labor and Regulation Secretary Marcia Hultman said in a news release. “Employees absolutely have the right not to go to work, but that is a personal choice and may impact their employment status.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Our Contests

More Contests