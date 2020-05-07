Additional 3,756 initial unemployment claims processed, continued claims at 22,707

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Since the coronavirus pandemic started, South Dakota has processed more than 30,000 unemployment claims and an additional 3,756 new claims were announced Thursday by the South Dakota Department of Labor and Regulation.

This week’s numbers are a decrease of 1,779. Last week, 5,535 claims were processed.

The latest number of continued claims is 22,707 for the week ending April 18. This indicates the number of unemployed workers eligible for and receiving benefits after their initial claim.

A total of $5 million was paid out in state benefits, while an additional $11.8 million was paid out in a federal program.

“Claimants who are recalled after being laid off due to COVID-19 and refuse to return to work will no longer be eligible for unemployment benefits. Being uncomfortable about returning to work when recalled is not an acceptable circumstance to decline work,” Labor and Regulation Secretary Marcia Hultman said in a news release. “Employees absolutely have the right not to go to work, but that is a personal choice and may impact their employment status.”