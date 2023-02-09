SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A popular winter sports destination in Sioux Falls is set to host a special event.

There’s been no shortage of skiers and snow boarders at Great Bear Ski Valley this winter.

“We’ve already exceeded our visitor count from last year and we’ve probably got another six weeks left in the season,” Great Bear General Manager Dan Grider said.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

General Manager Dan Grider is now looking to open the slopes to a whole new audience with an adaptive ski weekend.

“Skiing for people that maybe are visually impaired, don’t have full use of all their limbs, so we have special devices they can ski in,” Grider said. “We have sit skis where they would actually sit in a bucket and it’s got skis underneath it, we’ve got mono skis, which is just a single ski on a sit ski, we’ve got rockers and gliders,” Grider added.

The Great Bear Adaptive Ski Program is a partnership with the Sioux Falls VA Health Care System.

“We have as young as four-year-old and as old as 85, and we have people that were born with a disability and we have people that have developed a disability so it’s going to be a diverse group of people,” Sioux Falls VA Occupational Therapy Supervisor Kirsten Gerdes said.

Kirsten Gerdes works at the VA and helps organize adaptive sporting events for Veterans. She says this weekend’s outing is about more than skiing.

“If I can do this, what else can I do, so it’s fun but it’s also a way to show that even though you have some limitations you can still engage in a lot of things in life,” Gerdes said.

“Skiing and snowboarding is a blast, it’s a lot of fun, it’s great to be outside and just because you have a disability doesn’t mean that you can’t enjoy that,” Grider said.

The adaptive ski weekend is this Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, but every session is full.

Click HERE if you’d like to try adaptive skiing in the future.