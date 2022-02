SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Saturday’s weather worked well for some skiing or snowboarding at Great Bear.

Adults and kids gathered for the Adaptive Ski Weekend where people with disabilities went down the slope with the help of equipment and instructors.

“It’s kind of like a wheelchair, it moves smoother on the snow. (did you go fast) Yeah, I get to go fast,” Great Bear Skier Halle Bauman said.

The event takes place tomorrow, too. Click here for more information on the event.