ROSEBUD INDIAN RESERVATION, S.D. (KELO) — Adam John Poor Bear was 28 years old when, according to his family, Rosebud Sioux Tribe Law Enforcement shot and killed him in Parmelee, South Dakota. Poor Bear’s family says the shooting happened in March 2018 as law enforcement were responding to a disturbance call.

Adam’s parents Weldon Poor Bear and his wife Lori Smith feel a weight that has not gone away.

“When I lost him, I felt a heaviness come over me and I can’t seem to get rid of it, because I need closure, I would like to know what exactly what he went through, his last moments,” Poor Bear said.

His family says Adam fled and law enforcement pursued him.

“He then took off into a field, and they start chasing him around in the field, and I don’t know what happened from there, all I heard was a gunshot,” Poor Bear said.

The couple had two sons: Adam and his twin, Arthur. But Arthur died by suicide in 2008.

“That was my last remaining son,” Poor Bear said. “He was planning on having children pretty soon, and he was looking forward to a lot of things, he had a car, he was going to go to work, and had some plans laid out.”

“They were twins, and he was the only one I had left,” Smith said.

They want clarity about how Adam died. Neither of them have seen an autopsy or police report. They say their son was unarmed.

“I want to see his autopsy,” Smith said. “I just want to feel at least I got some kind of answer by getting a autopsy and a police report.”

“All we want is answers,” Poor Bear said. “A autopsy report and maybe a police report.”

Adam was a member of the Rosebud Sioux Tribe. His parents live in Parmelee, which is where he lived, too.

Rosebud Sioux Tribe Law Enforcement says the case is an FBI matter. The FBI says they completed an investigation and their case is closed. KELOLAND News has submitted a Freedom of Information Act request about the case.