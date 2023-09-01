SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A non-profit that offers activities and services such as caregiver support just got bigger.

Active Generations opened its second location in Sioux Falls on Friday.

Renae Reu now has a new spot for playing pickleball.

Active Generations’ new eastside location is just a three-minute drive away for the two-year member.

“It is awesome. We love pickleball, the court, we have a net and so the balls aren’t going into each other’s court,” Reu said.

Active Generations’ main location in southern Sioux Falls is a 15-minute drive for Reu.

The non-profit settled on the east side for its second location because of the growth in the area.

“We’ve been doing tours for over three weeks now and it’s been busy every single day. A lot of people excited about the facility, a lot of people on this side of town that maybe weren’t members at the main location are now becoming members here, so it’s addressing those needs in multiple parts of our community,” Active Generations development director Wendy McDonnel said.

Another feature of the roughly $16 million project is a fitness center full of exercise equipment.

For Reu, the new location is a more convenient way to stay healthy and active.

“I think just the social aspect. It’s so beneficial for people. With their bodies, the physical and your mind and meeting friends,” Reu said.

McDonnel says the new location will also help Active Generations meet the demand for its Day Break services, which give caregivers a place to bring their loved ones during the day.