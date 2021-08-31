Active Generations’ Meals on Wheel program expanding to Tea and Harrisburg

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A program that helps provide meals to seniors is expanding. The Meals on Wheels program through Active Generations will soon be serving two more communities.

This group spent Tuesday morning packing up meals to take to people in the Sioux Falls, Brandon, and Garretson communities.

“We pack Monday through Friday anywhere between 500 and 600 meals,” Active Generations nutrition director, Rebecca Behnke said.

Starting September 1st, the program will be adding Tea and Harrisburg to its list of communities it provides meals to.

“In the United States every day, there are 10,000 people turning the age of 65 and so what we see is that there are more people that are homebound due to health reasons, also we have seen an increase in meals due to COVID, so with those two things playing a factor, the need is there,” Behnke said.

With the two additions, there’s also a need for volunteers to drive and help deliver meals.

“We currently have some signed up but not near as much as we need, it can be an individual that can sign up, it can be businesses, some churches sign up and they take turns,” Behnke said.

Richard Lietz has been a driver for about 4 and a half years.

“Usually when I leave here I take anywhere from 8-9 bags of hot and 8-9 bags of cold, which are individual routes, I drop them off at Hope Lutheran Church, and then I will go and deliver to individual apartments and homes,” driver, Richard Lietz said.

While he is an employee here, he would encourage others to sign up to volunteer.

“It’s nothing hard to do, it’s kind of enjoyable, takes about an hour for each route, a good time to meet people, I have clients that you’re probably the only person they see all day long,” Lietz said.

If you’d like to volunteer or know someone who could benefit from the program just click here.