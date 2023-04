SIOUX FALLS, S.D. –Active Generations in Sioux Falls is kicking off a fundraising campaign for a second facility.

The organization is looking to raise nearly one and a half million dollars in the coming months.

The second location will be in eastern Sioux Falls.

Active Generations currently provides programming for more than 26-hundred members

and serves more than 24-thousand meals to people each month.