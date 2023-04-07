SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) –Active Generations in Sioux Falls is seeing an increase in people using their services, so much so they are building a new center in Dawley Farms.

While many of the members at Active Generations are retired, they say they have never been busier.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“This place offers so many opportunities to come and be around people,” said Doris O’Dea, member.

Doris O’Dea is just one of the 2700 members at Active Generations. The center provides a variety of activities for members alongside programs like caregiver services and nutrition programs.

“You still can be social, and yet there’s things that you can do, like I said to volunteer or activities to enroll in,” O’Dea said.

As the population of Sioux Falls grows, the demand for their services has increased as well. In the next 10 years they are expecting to their membership to double.

“We are growing like leaps and bounds. We know that we have individuals that love coming here. But we know that we’re not meeting all the market in Sioux Falls,” said Nancy Wehrkamp, program director.

Which is why they are working to build a second location on the East side of Sioux Falls.

“Having a second facility is extremely important for not only the convenience and transportation related issues, but for the growth of east side of the community,” said Gerald Beninga, CEO of Active Generations.

“It really is about that overall health, people keeping people active, keeping people vibrant, keeping them engaged in the community. So they can age in place and have overall health,” said Wendy McDonnel, Development Director.

Active Generations kicked off their fundraising campaign for their second location. The total project costs around 16 million dollars, and they still have around 4 million left to raise. You can find a link to donate here.