Active duty Airman stationed at Ellsworth found dead

The United States Air Force says an active duty Airman stationed at Ellsworth has died.

The Ariman was found dead at their off-base residence on Monday.

“Team Ellsworth lost a member of the Raider family, and we are deeply saddened by this horrible event. We are focused on supporting the Airman’s family and our fellow Airmen who are mourning this loss,” Col. David Doss, 28th Bomb Wing commander said.

The Airman was assigned to the 28th Bomb Wing.

The name of the Airman is being withheld until the next of kin have been notified.

The cause of death is under investigation.