Active COVID-19 cases in South Dakota trending younger

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — More young people are testing positive for COVID-19 in South Dakota.

According to the Department of Health website, 10-to-19-year-olds have more active cases than any other age group, with 1,288 active cases.

People in their 20s make up South Dakota’s second-highest group with 1,225 active cases. There are 1,194 South Dakotans in their 30s with active cases.

The rise in cases among teens and tweens is another example of how the pandemic is trending younger.

When you look back to the start of the pandemic, more South Dakotans in their 20s, 30s, 40s and 50s have had the virus than those in the 10-to-19 age group.

South Dakota isn’t the only place seeing an increase in cases among younger people. Today on Capitol Hill, the head of the American Academy of Pediatrics testified that the delta variant has caused child COVID-19 cases to increase exponentially.

Lee Savio Beers also testified that more than 21,000children have been hospitalized and 480 children have died as a result of COVID since the start of the pandemic.