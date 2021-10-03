Activation ceremony sends off 125 South Dakota soldiers to the border

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – 125 South Dakota soldiers are headed to the southern border following an activation ceremony Sunday. The 1742nd Transportation Company of the South Dakota National Guard is getting deployed to the southern border following a request from the Pentagon.

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem was there Sunday at the University of Sioux Falls Stewart Center. South Dakota’s congressional delegation was also present, as well as Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken and Flandreau Mayor Dan Sutton. This will be a 9 to 12-month deployment for the soldiers.

“I think these ceremonies are important because it gives people like office holders and like the general community an opportunity to come forward, look these servicemen and women in the eye and say, ‘thank you.’ We understand the cost that you are willing to pay in the defense of freedom and in the defense of keeping our nation safe. We can’t thank them enough,” U.S. Rep. Dusty Johnson (R) said.