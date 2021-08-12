Action-packed events scheduled to bring this year’s Sioux Empire Fair to a close

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — After hosting a long list of concerts in the grandstand, the Sioux Empire Fair will close its ten-day run with a pair of sporting events.

The ATV “Big Air” Tour takes center stage on Friday.

The show got its start in 2016 and features the country’s top ATV freestyle riders.

“The Big Air ATV Show they come out of Minnesota from up in Minneapolis. I saw them at a show last year so we reached out to Derek and his crew and they’re coming in. They’re fully self-contained, they come in and put on a very professional 90-minute show,” W.H. Lyon Fairground President & Ceo, Scott Wick said.

The PRCA Rodeo closes the fair on Saturday. Both events are free with paid fair admission, which costs $10 for adults and $5 for kids ages 6-12, while 5-and-under are free.