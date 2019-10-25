Act of kindness caught on camera at Lincoln County Courthouse

by: KELOLAND News

Courtesy Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office

CANTON, S.D. (KELO) – A Lincoln County deputy’s act of kindness is being recognized thanks to a shared photo.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office posted the image on Facebook. The post says the young man came into the courthouse on Thursday for court. He wanted to dress nicely, but wasn’t sure how to tie his tie. Deputy Lowell Nelson stepped up to help the man out by tying it for him.

“This job isn’t always about enforcing laws, writing tickets or arresting people. Sometimes it’s the little gestures like this that make the biggest difference. Great job Deputy Lowell Nelson!” the post reads.

