SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Stakeholders in the abortion debate in South Dakota are sitting on legal pins and needles tonight.

The U.S. Supreme Court is expected to issue a ruling any day, on whether the case of Roe v. Wade, which legalized a woman’s right to abortion, will stand or fall. The ACLU and Planned Parenthood are preparing for whatever decision comes from the high court.

The ACLU of South Dakota says the U.S. Supreme Court likely tipped its hand when a leaked draft opinion became public, calling for the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

“It’s a preview of what could come and it’s devastating for every South Dakotan’s ability to make the best medical decisions for themselves and their families,” ACLU of South Dakota, North Dakota and Wyoming Communications Director Janna Farley said.

But the ACLU is vowing to pressure state lawmakers to uphold abortion rights in South Dakota should the Supreme Court rule against the landmark case.

“The ACLU of South Dakota is never going to stop fighting for abortion rights, so whatever happens when the court issues a decision, we’re not going to give up, we need to fight back,” Farley said.

The Planned Parenthood office in Sioux Falls, the only abortion provider in the state, is placing a pause on scheduling the procedure after this week.

“This is a pre-emptive decision to avoid a last-minute scramble for patients. We know patients need to get the care and we can help them do that,” said Emily Bisek Vice President of strategic communication for Planned Parenthood North Central States.

Planned Parenthood will refer patients to other facilities that perform abortions in neighboring states.

“So please call us, we can help you book appointments in other states, there are facilities within driving distance,” Bisek said.

The Sioux Falls clinic will remain open to offer other services, and wait, like everyone else, on what the Supreme Court will ultimately decide.

South Dakota has a trigger law already in place that would make abortions illegal immediately should the Supreme Court send the matter back to the states to decide.

Governor Kristi Noem has said she’ll call for a special session of the legislature to introduce abortion regulations if Roe versus Wade gets overturned.