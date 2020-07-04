Breaking News
America’s Shrine of Democracy hosts Independence Day celebrations
Live Now
WATCH KELOLAND NEWS COVERAGE: Update on protests that shut down road to Mount Rushmore

ACLU of South Dakota claims police misconduct at protest near Mount Rushmore

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KEYSTONE, S.D. (KELO) — The American Civil Liberties Union of South Dakota is reporting “incidents of police misconduct” as well as “violations of constitutional rights” at protests ahead of President Donald Trump’s visit and the return of fireworks at Mount Rushmore. 

A group of protestors shut down a road outside of Keystone near a security checkpoint for an entrance to Mount Rushmore.  

KELOLAND News has learned several people have been arrested from the protest. 

KELOLAND’s Sarah McDonald is on the scene of the protest and working to get more details.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Fireworks

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories


 

More Contests