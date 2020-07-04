ACLU of South Dakota claims police misconduct at protest near Mount Rushmore

KEYSTONE, S.D. (KELO) — The American Civil Liberties Union of South Dakota is reporting “incidents of police misconduct” as well as “violations of constitutional rights” at protests ahead of President Donald Trump’s visit and the return of fireworks at Mount Rushmore.

A group of protestors shut down a road outside of Keystone near a security checkpoint for an entrance to Mount Rushmore.

KELOLAND News has learned several people have been arrested from the protest.

KELOLAND’s Sarah McDonald is on the scene of the protest and working to get more details.