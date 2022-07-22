SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The man accused of two March armed robberies of convenience stores in Sioux Falls has been indicted on federal charges in those incidents, according to the U.S. Attorney’s District Office.

Samuel Oreoluwa Roberts, 23, of Sioux Falls, was indicted on July 6 on two counts of interference with commerce by threats and violence and two counts of brandishing a firearm during a federal crime of violence. He pled not guilty to the charges on July 11.

Roberts is accused for using a firearm to rob a convenience store on March 29 and another on March 30.

Roberts was remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service pending trial, which has been set for Sept.13.