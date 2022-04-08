SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The deadline for Governor Kristi Noem to respond to two ethics complaints is one week away.

The complaints are currently before the state accountability board, which is made up of former judges.

Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg, who could possibly be impeached, referred the issues to the board.

The board is being asked to determine if the Governor abused her power or violated any state laws by using state airplanes to fly to political events.

The other complaint involves allegations that Noem improperly interfered with her daughter’s certification as a real estate appraiser.

The board has set a deadline of April 15.