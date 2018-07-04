Local News

Accidental Drowning In Sioux Falls

Posted: Jul 03, 2018 08:09 PM CDT

Updated: Jul 03, 2018 08:13 PM CDT

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded to a drowning on Tuesday in northeast Sioux Falls.

SFFR as well as Paramedics Plus arrived and attended to a juvenile male that was unconscious. 

The child was taken to the hospital where efforts to revive him were unsuccessful. 

Fire Rescue believes the drowning was accidental. 

The investigation is ongoing at this time. 

