SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota lawmakers have returned home following a conference on homelessness in Tennessee; Democratic Rep. Kadyn Wittman and Republican Rep. Tyler Tordsen, each of Sioux Falls, attended the conference organized by the National Conference of State Legislatures.

“One legislative proposal that we heard that was a pretty common theme both this year and in previous years from other states is assisting on vital records, helping people just get through the initial barrier of getting a birth certificate and using that to be able to go get an ID,” Tordsen said.

“What we’re seeing is that this is a trend across the nation, people are trying to remove that barrier for people that are experiencing homelessness and get them access to things like their IDs, like their birth certificate, so that they can get their Social Security cards, get back to work, get housed, get on Medicaid,” Wittman said.

Wittman and Tordsen were each sponsors of House Bill 1103 earlier this year, which would have eliminated the nondriver identification card’s fee for low-income people. The House Transportation Committee killed the bill. Wittman sees new life for this effort next year.

“I’m anticipating that Tyler and I will be able to bring some bipartisanship action to the session in 2024 and move those vital documents bills forward,” she said.

“The beauty of it being a bipartisan conference and being able to go down there with a colleague like Representative Wittman is us being able to kind of put our minds together and see is there legislation that we can bring forward next session,” Tordsen said.

Both Wittman and Tordsen represent Minnehaha County in Pierre. Wittman’s district is in central Sioux Falls, while Tordsen’s is slightly southeast of hers.