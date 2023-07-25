SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Luverne, Minnesota man says he would be a widower right now if it weren’t for the actions of a Sioux Falls doctor.

“I’m just so glad she’s okay,” Dr. Beth Lapka said about Henry George’s wife Shelby on Tuesday.

Lapka practices emergency medicine for Sanford Health in Sioux Falls. Around a month ago, she took care of the 26-year-old Shelby.

“At the point that I saw Shelby, her liver had nearly completely shut down, her kidneys were shutting down, she was beginning to show signs of shock,” Lapka said.

Henry had brought his wife to the ER.

“As soon as we started kind of getting some blood work back from the initial test here, Dr. Lapka realized that she needs another level of care,” Henry said. “So she immediately started calling.”

From Sioux Falls, Shelby went to the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota.

“Waiting for a transplant center to have a bed available for her to get to was the biggest scare,” Lapka said. “I had to call four different places. Mayo graciously accepted her right away but didn’t have an available bed, and luckily they came up with one.”

One month later, Shelby is still in Rochester but is doing considerably better. Surrounded by her colleagues, Dr. Lapka received recognition on Tuesday for the care she gave and offered an unassuming answer when asked if she saved Shelby’s life.

“I think a lot of people worked really hard to make that happen,” Lapka said.

Shelby’s husband, however, points to Dr. Lapka directly.

“We were only a couple hours off of losing her, so her quick action and getting on the phones when she did absolutely saved my wife’s life,” Henry George said.

Henry says his wife has a rare disorder called secondary HLH, something she found out after she went to the Mayo Clinic. They will be celebrating their four-year wedding anniversary next month. U.S. Army Capt. Jay Campbell, who is boss to Henry’s boss, agrees with Henry about Lapka.

“There’s no doubt in my mind that Dr. Lapka saved Shelby’s life,” Campbell said.

“I don’t often carry a whole lot of cases home with me, but that one I did,” Lapka said. “So I’m just so pleased that she’s going to be okay.”

Working in medicine can be heavy, and an emergency room sees patients and the people who take care of them in extraordinary circumstances.

“In this particular instance, I was afraid,” Lapka said. “This was not a time to have a cape and an emblem.”

But a stethoscope and hospital scrubs? It was the perfect time for those.