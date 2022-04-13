SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Tuesday night’s city election couldn’t have been run any smoother, that’s according to both city and county officials.

They worked together to pull off what they say was a seamless and problem-free election night.

“Very nervous,” Minnehaha County Auditor Ben Kyte said.

and for good reason. It was Ben Kyte’s first election as Minnehaha County Auditor.

“That first time you are always unaware of what could happen, but as the night went on, you realize you have a lot of experienced help to ease some of the concerns,” Kyte said.

Some of that experience came from Sioux Falls city clerk Tom Greco, this was his 5th city election.

But he shares the credit as to why things went so smoothly.

“A lot of thanks go out to our poll workers, we have about 250 of them throughout the city, there are about 40 folks who are volunteers who get a small stipend; volunteers here at the voting center processing absentees,” Greco said.

It’s definitely a team effort. The city is in charge of finding all those volunteers.

The county?

“The county is responsible for all the absentee ballots and the counting of the votes like we did last night,”

Kyte said.

Once the polls closed, the counting of the ballots took less than three hours.

“It takes a little time to get these ballots counted, we got it done a little bit before 10 p.m., which seems about right,” Greco said.

It also helped that there weren’t as many ballots to count like in a typical election.

“So just so folks know moving forward into the primary and general, there’ll probably be more ballots, it’ll take a little longer,” Greco said.

The county is now getting ready for the June primary.

Absentee voting for that election starts April 22nd, which is next week.