SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — While it may be too soon to get an accurate look at voter turnout, we will know more as the counting starts tonight.

One thing is for sure. In Sioux Falls the number of absentee voters is way up.

Sioux Falls City Clerk Tom Greco says he is hoping for a big turnout.

He spent much of his long day at the county administration building, counting absentee ballots.

“Back in 2018, we had about 3,200 votes cast. As of last night for absentees we had 4,200 so there’s still some coming in today but it’s promising to see that there’s an uptick in terms of absentee votes,” Greco said.

Greco says people may have gotten more comfortable with absentee voting during the pandemic. Workers will begin counting today’s votes after the polls close at 7. We asked some voters what brought them out for this election.

“I think it’s been from past presidential elections that have been important so I think now people are carrying that over to the mayor’s election.”

“I care about what is going on in our city and I want to make my voice heard.”

“There are certain people that I want that are up for, on the ballot.” And you want to come out here and support them? “Yeah!”

“I just feel as part of my generation I want to make sure our voice is being heard and making sure our vote, everybody knows it’s important it’s our civic duty its what you got to do its election day, yeah!”

The polls close at 7, scouts will bring the votes from the polling places to the county admin building where the votes are being counted tonight.