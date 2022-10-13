SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Minnehaha County is seeing an average turnout, so far, of absentee voters casting their ballots ahead of Election Day. County election workers have mailed out roughly 4,000 ballots and another 2,000 people have voted in person.

Early voters were pleasantly surprised when they showed up at the Minnehaha County Administration Building over their lunch hour.

“I was expecting a line. My friend did it and he said it was a 10, 20-minute wait and I was right through, first one,” Mark Loe of Baltic, SD said.

Mark Loe and other voters we spoke with say they won’t be in town on Election Day. So casting their ballots early ensures they’ll exercise their civic duty, even as the campaigns grind on.

“I wish I could avoid listening to all the political ads from here on out since I’m done voting, but,” Kathy Lueth of Sioux Falls said.

Minnehaha County is on pace for a 10-15 percent absentee voter turnout, which is typical for an off-year election.

“We saw maybe 100 a day at the beginning, now we’re at 200 a day, it will continue to increase as we get closer to the election,” Minnehaha County Auditor Ben Kyte said.

Minnehaha County voters aren’t just choosing candidates, there’s also a constitutional amendment, and initiated measures to vote on. With such a lengthy ballot to pour over, it’s a good idea to sit down and take some time to do your homework before showing up to vote.

“If you’re a Minnehaha County resident, living within the city limits of Sioux Falls, you’ll have 30 questions to vote on, it’s a front-and-back ballot,” Kyte said.

Voters we saw finished filling-out their ballots within a matter of minutes, giving them political peace of mind for the remainder of election season.

“Now I can just cruise through the rest of the month and not worry about it,” Loe said.

In order to vote absentee, you’ll need to show a valid photo ID. You can vote early right up through November 7th, the day before Election Day.

You can check out a sample ballot for your county by going to the Secretary of State’s website.