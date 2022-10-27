SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Lincoln County Sheriff deputy and member from the auditor’s office will be in Sioux Falls collecting absentee ballots ahead of the election.

They will be at the University of Sioux Falls Sports Complex near 69th Street and Cliff Avenue from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursdays, October 27 and November 3.

All ballots must be returned by Tuesday, November 8 by 7 p.m. to the Lincoln County Auditor’s Office to be counted.

They remind people to use black pen to mark the ballot and that postmarks do not count, so mail time cannot be guaranteed.

If you have any questions, you can contact the Lincoln County Auditor’s Office.