SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Usually this time of year a lot of people are hitting the ski slopes, but because of our unseasonably warm weather a lot of outdoor enthusiasts are hitting the links.

“I’m retired, inspired, and totally rewired; so where would you rather be,” Judy Grady said.

Grady is taking full advantage of today’s nice weather, because she loves to golf.

“We love to fish too, but the ice is a little too thin for that,” Grady said.

Our unseasonably warm weather has turned Elmwood Golf Course into a hotbed of activity.

“I think it’s fantastic, it’s beautiful out here right now,” Mike Keeley said.

Our temps have been way above par.

Some of the players say they may or may not have played hookie today just so they could golf and the management out here says the course is in pretty good shape.

“You know it’s a little brown and dry, but anytime you can be outside in December, they’re going to be out here,” Elmwood Golf Pro Chad Veire said.

And they were, who would have thought?

“We do see December golf every once in awhile, you know last year with the snow right away in November we didn’t get any golf in, but when we get 60 degree weather like this in South Dakota ,we love seeing the people out here playing,” Veire said.

Sort of an early Christmas present if you will.

“One of the beauties of living in South Dakota, you walk to the first tee and there’s Christmas music playing in the background,” Brian Wallin said.

But for now, this is the sound they really want to hear.

Elmwood hosted 165 players today and 148 yesterday.