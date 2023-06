SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Missouri River basin is seeing above-normal runoff, but even that is still leaving reservoirs on the main stem system well short of full.

May’s runoff was 4.9 million-acre feet or 144% of the average.

As forecasted now, Garrison Reservoir is the only one of the big three Missouri River reservoirs that will rise above the base of its flood control zone before the end of the year.