Above-average temps will stick around

May and June have a few similarities with regard to the hot start that began each month.

While May didn’t set any records, the first three days of both months were well above average for their respective times of year. You likely remember, however, that we hit a three week stretch of cooler than average temperatures in May immediately afterward. So, does June have a similar fate in store? The short answer is no.

Unlike last May, a trough in the western United States will set up shop, where cool air will pool in place. Just to the east, right over KELOLAND and the rest of the Plains and Midwest, a robust ridge will take shape and settle overhead. As it does, very warm air will plume northward and settle under this ridge. The end result: Above average warmth sticks around for a little while.

Of course, with this extra heat comes an extra chance for some instability. A warmer atmosphere is more unstable, which will help in the development of strong to at times severe thunderstorms through the weekend.

As nice as this early season heat may be, we do need a break now and again. We get that by the middle of next week.